Fulham are reportedly in talks over a deal to sign Shaktar Donetsk’s Manor Solomon for £7m.

Fulham are readying themselves for life without Liverpool-bound Fabio Carvalho, and Israeli winger Solomon is being lined up as a potential replacement for the young playmaker, as per The Telegraph’s John Percy.

Solomon is currently on the books with Shakhtar Donetsk, who have seen their season suspended amid the ongoing war in Ukraine.

The 22-year-old has played 100 times for the club since joining from Israeli side Maccabi Petah Tikva and has cemented himself as one of their key players since. The tricky winger has netted 22 times and laid on nine assists from the left-wing, and he looks to be one of the more promising talents to emerge from Israel.

His ability certainly warrants the attention from elsewhere, and it seems as though Fulham are ready to give Solomon the chance to prove himself in English football as they prepare for life back in the Premier League.

Amid the links, take a look at some of Solomon’s highlights in the video below to see what he could bring to Marco Silva’s side…