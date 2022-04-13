Sunderland legend Kevin Ball played for the club between 1990 and 1999, having also spent time as the club’s caretaker manager after his playing days with the club.

In 388 appearances for Sunderland, the midfielder scored 25 goals.

After failing to make an appearance coming through at Coventry City as a youngster, he joined Portsmouth in 1982 and went on to play 105 league games for the club.

He joined the Black Cats in 1990, and was made club captain two years later despite having a reputation for being a fiery character with the referees.

Ball was part of the Sunderland side that lifted the First Division title in both 1996 and 1999 before leaving the club after the latter campaign, going on to spend time at Fulham and Burnley before retiring in 2002.

In total, Ball scored 27 goals in 545 career league appearances.

So how much can you remember about his time at Sunderland? Try our latest legends quiz below: