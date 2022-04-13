QPR saw their West London neighbours Brentford earn promotion last season, and now it looks like Fulham are on their way back to the Premier League as well.

It’s been a dire few weeks for QPR. They’ve seen their promotion hopes dwindle and they look to be right back at square one, with the summer ahead bound to bring yet more change to the club.

But the rebuilding phase goes on. There’s still plenty of fans who are optimistic about the club’s future, with QPR having much better foundations in place than in years before.

The summer ahead…

One thing QPR definitely need in the summer, and have lacked all season, is a goal-scorer. But elsewhere, Mark Warburton (should he remain in charge that is) could look to bolster his defence with some more experience names.

And he may only have to look across West London to find those – Fulham have a number of central defenders out of contract in the summer including Alfie Mawson, Michael Hector and Tim Ream, with Mawson and Hector having previously been linked with a move to QPR.

Reports at the start of the year linked both Mawson and Hector with a move to QPR who were in the market for a centre-back, with Dion Sanderson eventually signing on loan from Wolves.

Though he has failed to really impress. The likes of Yoann Barbet and Rob Dickie have both seen their early season form drop off too and so the need for a more reliable centre-half is evident.

With Mawson, Hector and Ream all set to become available in the summer, and all being experienced Championship defenders local to West London, a move to QPR seems like a realistic bet.

All three offer different qualities too – Ream is the one who’s been preferred at the back this season and so he’s an obvious candidate, Mawson is the youngest of the three but has a woeful injury record, whilst Hector is a proven and trusted player, bu hasn’t played all that much football this season.

Some potential options for QPR going into the summer, and it’s going to be another crucial summer for the R’s.