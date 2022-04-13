Rotherham United are chasing an automatic promotion winning season, but are on poor form recently.

The Millers sit in 3rd place of the League One table, and have won just one of their last seven league outings, further damaging their promotion push. They find themselves three points behind MK Dons in 2nd with a game in hand.

Here, we look at the 10 Rotherham United players who see their contracts expire at the end of the 2021/22 season…

Michael Smith

The striker has been an important output for Paul Warne since arriving on a free from Bury half way through the 2017/18 season to replace loanee at the time Kieffer Moore.

He is having his best scoring season by a mile this campaign, scoring 21 in all competitions, whilst also setting up six. It would be a big miss for the Yorkshire side if Smith is to leave, and if they don’t gain promotion, he would surely see his future elsewhere.

Jamie Lindsay

The Scottish midfielder has been subject to interest from Portsmouth since January, and he could may well be on the move this summer.

But, last week it was said by The News that Rotherham United are looking to offer the 26-year-old a fresh deal at the end of the season to fend off the interest. He has been limited to just 24 appearances due to injury this season, but was a key player last campaign for the Millers.

Freddie Ladapo

The 29-year-old handed in a transfer request in January, but didn’t get his desired move, with no bids suiting Rotherham United.

There’s no doubt Ladapo knows where the net is, scoring 34 league goals since arriving in the 2019/20 season, but his performances haven’t pleased many this campaign.

Angus Macdonald

The centre-back has managed just seven appearances this season after picking up a serious injury during pre-season that kept him out until February.Josh

After such a good campaign in the 2020/21 season, he hasn’t been able to get back to his best, and looks set to depart the club in the summer.

Michael Ihiekwe

Another centre-back on the list, with Ihiekwe next on the list. The 29-year-old has made 37 appearances this season and has been an important player for the past three seasons.

He may have not been at his best this season, but on his day he is a solid defender in the favoured back-three.

Viktor Johansson

The Swedish shot-stopper has proved to be a great free signing since joining at the start of last season.

He has lost his first-team spot this season, but will get a run of games as we approach the end of the season with Josh Vickers breaking a bone in his hand.

Mickel Miller

The converted wing-back from winger has been unlucky with injuries this season, but has showed his quality when fit.

He has made just 22 appearances this season, scoring thrice and assisting on four occasions, and the Millers should look to extend his contract in the summer.

Joe Mattock

The 31-year-old is in his seventh season as a Rotherham United player, and now finally looks to be on his way out of the Yorkshire side.

He has made a combined total of 31 appearances in the last two seasons due to injuries, and has struggled to get a run of games in the team like he has in previous years.

Chiedozie Ogbene

Along with Smith, the Ireland international is possibly the player they will be most nervous about losing in the summer.

Unlike he does for the national team, Ogbene plays at right-wing-back and has scored three goals and assisted four in the league this season, whilst bullying defenders all game.

Joshua Kayode

Last on the list us Ireland U21 international Kayode, who has shown his potential on many occasions despite not having much game time this season.

He has scored and assisted twice whilst regularly coming off the bench in his 27 appearances in all competitions, and with him being only 21, the club will surely look to extend his deal.