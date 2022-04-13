Coventry City boss Mark Robins has said the Sky Blues are facing an “interesting summer”, though he hopes it is one that can build excitement ahead of next season.

Coventry City have had to be shrewd with their transfer business over the past few years, and given their pretty limited budget in comparison to those around them, the Sky Blues can be proud of this season’s achievements.

Robins has guided his Coventry City side to 10th place, keeping them in and around the play-off picture for the vast majority of the season.

With some players returning to their parent clubs and some seeing their contracts expire, the summer may well bring some changes for the Sky Blues, and now, Robins has been quizzed on what he expects to be an “interesting summer” at the Coventry Building Society Stadium.

As quoted by Coventry Live, Robins insisted that the loan market is still valuable to them despite a decrease in loan signings this season, adding that the club will be doing all they can to improve.

“It’s always a valuable market for us (the loan market).

“Clearly, this summer will be one where I have got to try to find out where we are at first.

“I know it’s tight but we will try to improve it, there’s no doubt. I think from our point of view I want to do as much as I can as normal.

“The loan market is really valuable anyway but also we have to have the assets in there to develop and sell because that’s the model. No one is shying away from that. In recent history we have been able to hold onto people, build things and use money from the sales to reinvest in the team, which is how it should always be, and use it to pay for things. That’s how business works. You are just looking for that little bit more all the time.

“But we will see, we’ll see how it goes but it will be an interesting summer and hopefully one that will add excitement to the build up towards next season.”

Looking to 2022/23…

As every club will be looking to do, Coventry City will hope to improve on this season, although they will know it’ll be a tough task given their strong season.

It has shown that the Sky Blues are a club on the up though, and they will want to maintain a similar position at the very least, so Robins and co will have to be smart with their recruitment.

Fending off interest in the likes of Gustavo Hamer, Callum O’Hare and Viktor Gyokeres won’t be easy but will be important – and if any of the prized trio do move on, the right replacements will have to come in, or it could prove costly.