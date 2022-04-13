Sheffield Wednesday have recovered from the shock of Championship relegation at the end of last season. A decent campaign thus far sees the Owls sitting 5th in the League One table.

Darren Moore’s men are one of three sides – including Sunderland and Wycombe Wanderers – who have 73 points in the bag. They sit 10 points shy of the automatic promotion places.

Recent form has seen the South Yorkshire side consolidate their play-off place. However, it is a place that has largely been achieved without key man Josh Windass.

Commenting on his absence in a fan Q&A, Yorkshire Live’s Dom Howson gives an indication of the timeframe of the attacking star’s return.

Windass contribution to Sheffield Wednesday campaign…

Windass’ contribution to Sheffield Wednesday’s 2021/22 League One campaign has been curtailed by injury.

This season the 28-year-old attacker has featured in just seven League One games for Darren Moore’s side. These appearances have been seen him score four goals and provide one assist.

Windass returned from his first injury to appear on the bench against Accrington Stanley in late November last year. He’s been missing from the Sheffield Wednesday matchday squad since early February.

During his time out of the side, Wednesday have lost just two of their last 13 games – winning eight and drawing three.

‘He’s progressing well’ – Howson on Windass return

Yorkshire Live’s Dom Howson was asked during the Q&A when fans are likely to see Windass return to the fold. Howson said of that:

“He is progressing well and I think Moore is hoping Windass could be back in full training next week. I would be surprised if we see Windass before Fleetwood.”



Howson went on to add that with Windass being out for a lengthy spell, Sheffield Wednesday’s first concern is making sure he’s right. He states that “it is about making sure Windass is available for the play-offs should they make the cut. He could be a huge player for them.”

Thoughts

Sheffield Wednesday have missed the presence of Windass in their side. That can be seen from his four-goal return in the seven matches that he’s been involved in.

Those four goals were scored in four separate games which underlines the consistent threat that he poses when fit for the Owls.

If Sheffield Wednesday get Windass fit and raring to go, he will be a big asset for them if they make the end-of-season play-offs. Wednesday have just five games left in their regular season to ensure that they make the cut.