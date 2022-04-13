Stoke City U18s boss Rich Walker is in contention for the vacant role as Crewe Alexandra boss, it has been reported.

Stoke City coach Walker has been with the Potters since 2009, becoming U18s assistant manager before stepping up to the role as manager of the young Potters in January 2018.

Now, with the managerial post at League One side Crewe Alexandra vacant, Cheshire Live has said Walker is among the contenders.

The report states that Walker, who is 41, is among the names being considered for the vacant post. The Stoke City U18s boss is said to be “ambitious” in his coaching, so a step up to senior management could see him take a big step forward in his career in the dugout.

U23s boss Alex Morris is currently leading first-team matters with the Alex.

The task at hand…

Dave Artell was relieved of his duties by Crewe Alexandra earlier this week following the confirmation of their relegation to League Two after a dismal campaign at Gresty Road, so whoever takes the helm next will be tasked with rebuilding and, eventually, bringing the club back to the third tier.

The Alex’s dismal campaign comes after the departures of a host of key players who haven’t been replaced, with the likes of Harry Pickering, Ryan Wintle, Charlie Kirk and more all moving onto bigger things after making a name for themselves with the club.

Given Crewe Alexandra’s focus on developing youth academy talents, the next boss will have to be clued up on working with young players and will likely have to manage a limited budget.