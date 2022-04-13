Middlesbrough could be without their first-choice centre-back Dael Fry this week after he limped off against Hull City in the first-half.

Middlesbrough take on second-placed Bournemouth in the hopes of winning and getting back into the top six.

They are currently in eighth position going into the Easter weekend’s fixtures and are three points outside of the play-off places.

A victory could see them up to as high as fifth in the table, but they will have to do that against one of the division’s high flying sides, Bournemouth.

They may have to face Scott Parker’s Cherries without Dael Fry too. The defender only managed 35 minutes against Hull City on Saturday, as he was replaced by veteran Sol Bamba.

According to Football League World, Fry is a doubt for the important televised clash with Bournemouth on Friday afternoon.

Although there will be competition from the likes of Lee Peltier, Grant Hall, Nathan Wood, and even Neil Taylor, Sol Bamba will be the most likely replacement.

What has Chris Wilder said about Fry’s injury?

Wilder was asked about Fry after the defeat to Hull City, confirming the nature of the injury. Although he couldn’t say for sure what the extent is or recovery time would be.

“I think he has got a calf injury,” confirmed the Boro boss.

“It was obviously disappointing for Dael and especially to lose a defender.

“Sol comes on and does well, but you don’t want to make a substitution through injury, you want to make one to freshen it up.

“We’re just going to have to wait and see how he is.”

Fry will undergo scans this week and it will be touch and go whether he will be passed fit to take on Bournemouth in a couple of days time.

After Bournemouth, Boro take on Huddersfield Town at the Riverside on Easter Monday in front of the Sky Sports cameras.