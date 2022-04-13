Fulham target Manor Solomon is reportedly set to sign a four or five-year deal with the Cottagers as his move from Shakhtar Donetsk nears.

Fulham were first linked with a move for Shakhtar Donetsk star Solomon on Tuesday, with The Telegraph’s John Percy stating talks have begun over a £7m deal to bring the Israeli star to Craven Cottage this summer.

Now, further details of Fulham’s proposed deal for Solomon have emerged from Israeli news outlet Ynet.

The report states that the 22-year-old is set to sign either a four or five-year deal with the Cottagers in a deal worth £1.5m a season. It is added that Serie A giants Napoli and La Liga outfit Real Betis emerged as options earlier this year amid the suspension of the Ukrainian Premier Liga.

Furthermore, it is said Fulham actually tried to sign Solomon last January, offering €18m (just under £15m), although it was short of their €30m (£24.9m) asking price at the time.

One for the future

Solomon is only 22 but he already has over 100 appearances for Shakhtar Donetsk to his name, not to mention 28 caps for Israel’s national team. The left-winger is a goal threat, netting 22 goals and laying on nine assists for Shakhtar and he looks to have the best years of his career ahead of him yet.

He shows no fear in taking on his man, averaging 2.9 successful dribbles and winning an average of 1.2 fouls per game, also conjuring up an average of 1.8 key passes per match. Solomon’s passing accuracy is impressive too, averaging a 90.7% pass completion rate each game (WhoScored).