Ipswich Town are expected to cut ties with goalkeeper Tomas Holy this summer, as detailed in a report by the East Anglian Daily Times.

Ipswich Town loaned the stopper to League Two side Port Vale in the January transfer window in an attempt to get him some game time.

Holy, 30, has since played nine times for the Valiants but has been on the bench over recent weeks.

He is due to return to Portman Road when his loan at Vale Park expires but the East Anglian Daily Times claim he is “set” to depart when his contract runs out at the end of June.

Ipswich Town spell

Ipswich Town swooped to sign the 6ft 9inc ‘keeper from fellow League One side Gillingham following their relegation from the Championship under Paul Lambert in 2019.

He was their first choice over the past couple of seasons but lost the number one spot in this campaign to Christian Walton.

The former Czech Republic youth international had an emergency loan spell away at Cambridge United late last year before his switch to Port Vale. He also held talks with Bradford City this past winter, as reported by Football Insider, but a move to Valley Parade didn’t materialise in the end.

Prior to his move to England in 2017 to join the Gills, Holy had spells at Sparta Prague, FK Viktoria Žižkov and FC Fastav Zlín.

He is facing an uncertain future at the moment and is set to become a free agent in a couple of months time.