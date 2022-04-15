Huddersfield Town will be hoping to further cement their spot in the Championship play-offs when they face an out-of-form QPR team today.

The Terriers have been the surprise package in the Championship this season, and they look set to compete in the play-offs come May.

Last time out, they beat fellow play-off hopefuls Luton Town – a 2-0 victory that stretched the gap between them and the chasing pack.

Until recent weeks, this game against QPR would have been another battle between two teams dreaming of a return to the Premier League, but QPR’s recent form has been terrible, and they have slipped down to 11th.

Huddersfield Town team news

Ryan Schofield (shoulder), Matty Pearson (knee), Álex Vallejo (knee) and Rolando Aarons (knee) were all unavailable against Luton Town and are expected to miss out today.

Predicted XI

Nicholls (GK)

Lees

Sarr

Colwill

Pipa

Hogg

Russell

Toffolo

Koroma

Ward

Rhodes

A remarkable season…

It has been some season for Huddersfield, a team expected to be battling against relegation now in-line for a shot at a return to the Premier League.

Carlos Corberan has received lots of praise for the job he has done with them, and rightly so – not even the most optimistic Huddersfield Town fan would have expected to be in a play-off battle.

Their aim will be to keep their good momentum going through to the play-offs, with one eye on the potential of Bournemouth slipping up, which would see them break into the top two.

It promises to be an interesting match on Good Friday, and will be live on Sky Sports at 5:30pm.