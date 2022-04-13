Charlton Athletic’s Aaron Henry says he is open to another loan departure next season.

Charlton Athletic gave the green light for the youngster to join Wealdstone in February to get some first-team experience under his belt.

Henry, 18, has been a hit with the National League side and has since seen his stay there extended until the end of the campaign.

He has made 13 appearances in all competitions for the Stones and is enjoying his first taste of senior football.

The teenager has been a key player for the Addicks’ U23s side but hasn’t quite managed to make the step up to the first-team yet.

Henry is due to return to The Valley this summer and his aim is to break into Johnnie Jackson’s side. However, if he can’t, he is open to the idea of going somewhere else on a temporary basis.

He has said, as per a report by West London Sport:

“My loan spell has been really good. It was something that I needed,” Henry explained.

“Obviously I was comfortable in the Under-23s so the next best thing if I couldn’t get into Charlton’s first team was to go on loan. Wealdstone seemed like the perfect fit at the time and I’ve really enjoyed it.

“I haven’t really had the discussion yet but I think my performances on loan have warranted an opportunity, maybe, at Charlton next season.”

He added:

“Obviously it’s down to me to have that conversation with the club. If that isn’t possible then probably another loan at the highest level possible.

“I think, hopefully, the Football League would fit me. I think in 10 games I’ve shown that I’m comfortable at this level. Obviously if that doesn’t play out the way it can then I’d love to come back to Wealdstone.

“But for me personally, it’s a chance to try and play in the Football League as often as possible next season. We’ll see where I end up next year.”

Charlton Athletic story so far

Henry has been on the books at Charlton Athletic for his whole career to date and has risen up through the academy ranks of the London club.

He has been a regular for the League One outfit at various youth levels over the past few years and was handed his first professional deal in October 2020 running until the summer of 2023.

The midfielder made his senior debut in an FA Cup fixture against West Bromwich Albion a couple of seasons ago and has since played seven times altogether.

Charlton Athletic have a few players out on loan at the moment such as Josh Davison at Swindon Town, Ben Dempsey at Ayr United, James Vennings at Bromley and Dylan Gavin at Billericay and will see them all return for pre-season this summer.