Sunderland face Shrewsbury Town at the Stadium of Light in League One on Friday.

The Black Cats will be hoping to continue their excellent form in the league, not losing a match since February. With four wins in their last five games, Sunderland will be hoping that they can secure a play-off spot before the end of the season.

After winning three of their last five matches including a convincing 3-0 win against promotion hopefuls Rotherham United, The Shrews are a side that should not be underestimated.

A win for Alex Neil’s side could see them overtake Sheffield Wednesday in 5th place, putting them two points behind Plymouth Argyle.

Shrewsbury Town would stay in 16th position if they take all three points, moving one point away from Charlton Athletic.

Sunderland team news

Centre-back Jordan Willis is unavailable after rupturing his patella against Shrewsbury Town last year. Aidan McGeady is unlikely to start, currently recovering from a knee injury he picked up last year.

Goalkeeper Lee Burge is returning back to full fitness but is still questionable after being missing from action due to COVID-19.

Predicted XI

Patterson

Cirkin

Wright

Winchester

Clarke

Evans

Matete

Gooch

Broadhead

Stewart

Roberts

Neil is unlikely to change a starting line-up that have performed well in the league, helping Sunderland to gain some much needed stability during this campaign. If The Black Cats are going to gain promotion this could be their year.

Ross Stewart has been a superb replacement for Charlie Wyke and loanee Nathan Broadhead has been a real breakthrough talent for them this season.

The match kicks off at 15:00.