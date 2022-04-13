Four players feature on today’s League One transfer round-up on The72 as we approach the end of the 2021/2022 season.

George Hirst, Bryn Morris, Aaron Henry and Harry Jewitt-White are the names that have been floating around in the transfer headlines recently.

Portsmouth boss Danny Cowley has expressed his desire to re-sign Leicester City loanee Hirst following his pleasing display against his former side Rotherham United, scoring and assisting once. The 23-year-old has netted nine goals and provided four in League One this season after a disappointing campaign with the Millers in the Championship during the 2020/2021 season, not scoring a single goal in 31 appearances. He now looks a different player, and at 23, his Leicester City future could be uncertain.

Hartlepool United manager Graeme Lee has said that he hopes Burton Albion loan man Morris stays with them next season. The 25-year-old joined the Pool in the January transfer window, and has made seven appearances since. He only joined the Brewers at the beginning of the season from Portsmouth and made only seven appearances before departing on a temporary basis.

18-year-old Charlton Athletic midfielder Henry has said that he is open to depart the club on loan in the summer. The youngster joined Wealdstone In February on loan, and has scored one goal in 13 appearances from midfield. Before joining the non-league side, Henry was flying in the U23 Addicks set-up, scoring five goals in four outings – there looks to be an exciting future ahead for the young man.

Lastly, it has been confirmed that promising youngster Jewitt-White has put pen to paper on a professional contract at Portsmouth. The 18-year-old has featured on the Pompey bench on some occasions, but has however only played games in the Papa John’s Trophy. The fact that Cowley has trusted the teenager shows that there may be a big future ahead of the Welshman.