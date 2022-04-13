Hartlepool United boss Graeme Lee says he hopes Burton Albion loan man Bryn Morris will be with them next season.

Hartlepool United swooped to sign the midfielder in the January transfer window.

Morris, 25, has since played seven times for the Pools in League Two.

He still has another year left on his contract with his parent club but there is a clause in his loan arrangement.

Lee has said, as per a report by the Hartlepool Mail:

“I’ve got Feath (Nicky Featherstone) and Crawfs (Tom Crawford) now tied up for next season and hopefully we’ll have Bryn as well if we can get something sorted with the clause in the loan agreement.”

Hartlepool United want him back

Hartlepool United will be gearing up for their first full season under Lee this summer and luring Morris up to the North East permanently would be a shrewd bit of business.

The midfielder was released by Portsmouth at the end of the last campaign after spending time out on loan at Northampton Town.

Burton Albion snapped him up on a free transfer but he has since struggled to get into the Brewers’ side, hence why he was allowed to head out the exit door on a temporary basis this past winter.

Morris started his career at Middlesbrough and rose up through the academy of the Championship outfit before going on to play three times for their first-team.

Boro loaned him out to Burton Albion, Coventry City, York City and Walsall before he left on a permanent basis for a three-year stint at Shrewsbury Town.

Portsmouth came calling in 2019 and that is where he spent the past couple of seasons but it appears he has found himself a new home at Hartlepool United now.