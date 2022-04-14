Fulham will be looking to avoid another shock defeat in the league this Good Friday as they face struggling Derby County.

Their defeat against Coventry City on Sunday came as a shock to many people, putting a delay on Fulham’s seemingly inevitable return to the Premier League. Marco Silva will be determined to get his back to winning ways to avoid any potential banana skins in their quest to win the Championship this season.

Derby County will offer up a tough task for Fulham. They are a side fighting to keep for their lives in the Championship – though time is running out for Wayne Rooney’s men to pull off the impossible.

Fulham team news

The Easter holiday fixtures can lead to managers making squad changes due to the quick turnaround in fixtures they face – Silva will be faced with the same selection dilemmas.

Despite the negative result on Sunday, Fulham came out of the game with no new injuries ahead of the Easter doubleheader, giving the Portuguese boss the freedom to make some changes if he wishes.

Predicted XI

Rodak (GK)

Williams

Hector

Ream

Robinson

Seri

Reed

Wilson

Carvalho

Cordova-Reid

Mitrovic

Champions-elect…

Fulham have been sat comfortably at the top of the table for some time now, and they look likely to claim the title and return to the Premier League next season.

Their upcoming fixtures against Derby County and Preston North End are both important, but their clash on April 23rd against 2nd place Bournemouth will be a mouth-watering game. If results go their way, that game against Bournemouth could be the one that sees them win the title.

However, Silva’s men will be fully focused on their clash with the Rams this Friday, which you can watch live on Sky Sports at 20:00.