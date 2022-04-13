Blackburn Rovers have been taking a look at Everton goalkeeper Jak Stewart, as detailed in a report by the Lancashire Telegraph.

Stewart, 17, played for Rovers’ development squad against Manchester United recently.

The teenager conceded just once to the Red Devils as his side ran out 3-1 winners in that one.

Who is Stewart?

Stewart is from Manchester and started his career in the academy at local side Manchester City before switching over to Merseyside to join Everton at U15s level.

He has been on the books of the Toffees since then and has been a regular for them at various youth levels over the past couple of years. The ‘keeper currently competes with Zan-Luk Leban for the number one spot in their U18s team.

According to their official club website, he cites former Manchester United favourite Edwin van der Sar as his footballing hero.

It appears Blackburn Rovers are keeping one eye on the future by taking a look at Stewart and they have a decision to make as to whether they want to try and lure him to Ewood Park to bolster their youth ranks.

Rovers’ first-team are currently eyeing promotion to the Premier League and are 7th in the league table, two points outside the play-offs with five games left.

Tony Mowbray’s side have a big Easter weekend coming up and take on 23rd place Peterborough United away on Friday, followed by a home clash against Stoke City on Monday.