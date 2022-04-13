Manchester City are likely to send Cardiff City loan man Tommy Doyle to the Championship again next season, as detailed in a report by the Manchester Evening News.

The midfielder has been a hit with Cardiff City during the second-half of this season.

Doyle, 20, linked up with the Bluebirds in the January transfer window and has been enjoying plenty of first-team football under Steve Morison, making 14 league appearances to date.

The Manchester Evening News claim he is likely to be playing his football in the second tier in the next campaign but is more likely to join a team challenging for promotion.

Hit at Cardiff City

Cardiff City lured the youngster to Wales to inject more quality into their midfield department and the move has suited both parties.

Doyle spent the first-half of this term with German side Hamburg but struggled to get into their side, playing just seven times in all competitions before heading back to his parent club this past winter.

The Mancunian is due to return to his parent club this summer and they have a decision to make as to where to send him next.

He has been on the books of the Premier League giants since 2005 having previously played for local side Sandbach United.

Doyle has risen up through the academy ranks at the Etihad Stadium and has made seven senior appearance for City to date.

Cardiff City would like to bring him back in some capacity this summer but will face competition for his signature.