Recent news has emerged that Manchester City could look to sell Stoke City loanee Taylor Harwood-Bellis.

Stoke City sit in 15th place of the Championship table in what is a disappointing season so far for the Potters.

As we approach the end of the season, many clubs will start to look at beginning their recruitment plans ahead of the next season ahead to hopefully take themselves to the next level, and Stoke City could well be doing that.

This summer, they see a flurry of centre-backs leave the club at the end of their contracts and loan deals, including Phil Jagielka, Liam Moore, James Chester and Harwood-Bellis.

It’s definitely a position that Michael O’Neill should look to bolster should he be in charge next season, and with reports saying that Manchester City could sell Harwood-Bellis, they should go all out to sign the 20-year-old on a permanent basis.

Can a deal be done?

The defender spent the first half of the season on loan at Belgium club Anderlecht before joining Stoke City on a temporary deal until the end of the season.

He has since made 17 appearances in the league, playing 90 minutes of every game since the winter transfer window, impressing massively.

With the centre-back department as strong as ever at Manchester City, it would come as a surprise if Harwood-Bellis is to leave permanently in the summer, and the Potters would surely be one of the first clubs to show interest. He sees his contract at the Premier League club expire in 2024, meaning that Stoke City may have to pay a sizeable fee for him, but it would be more than worth it as they’d be getting a quality young defender for the foreseeable future.

The centre-back may well be open to a move given how he’s treated at the club, but it’s whether the Championship side want to pay a fee significant fee that could be the deciding factor.

Nevertheless, Stoke City should go all out to sign Harwood-Bellis on a permanent basis.