Nottingham Forest fans have seen some blistering strikers grace the City Ground turf in their time, but also some names who lacked that scoring instinct.

Today, Nottingham Forest fans are watching some of the most exciting and effective football they’ve seen since this Century. Steve Cooper has galvanised this Forest side and has them on the brink of promotion to the Premier League.

But over the past 20 years and more, Forest have endured some really torrid times, and those times have brought about some poor strikers.

Here, we look at Nottingham Forest’s worst strikers of all time according to goals-per-game…

Robert Rosario, goals-per-game: 0.111

The London-born striker had played for the likes of Norwich City, Wolves and Coventry City upon his arrival at Nottingham Forest in 1993. He’d go on to spend three years with the Reds, scoring three goals in 27 outings – a goal each year.

He left for the States in 1997 and would see out his career with Carolina Dynamo in 2000, whom he had a brief spell in charge of in 2001.

Scott Dobie, goals-per-game: 0.081

Dobie enjoyed a pronged career in the British game and seemed to score goals everywhere he went – except for at Nottingham Forest that is.

The former Scottish international was at the City Ground between 2005 and 2008 but managed just four goals in 49 total outings for the Reds.

Lars Veldwijk, goals-per-game: 0.05

Veldwijk looked to be a shrewd signing for Nottingham Forest when he arrived in 2014. He’d previously taken the Dutch second tier by storm with 35 goals in 45 games for Excelsior during the 2013/14 campaign, but in 17 total appearances for Forest he scored just the one goal.

Most of his time at the club was spent out on loan – he sealed his exit in 2017 and currently plays for South Korean side Suwon, scoring 18 goals in 37 K League 1 appearances last season.

Neil Harris, goals-per-game: 0.026

Harris arrived at Nottingham Forest 2004 as a recognised goal-scorer in the Football League. He scored 98 goals in eight years at Millwall, becoming a club legend with the Lions before joining Forest.

But in 38 outings for the Reds, Harris netted just the one goal before returning to Millwall after just two-and-a-half seasons with Forest.

Eugene Dadi, goals-per-game: 0

The Ivorian is a cult figure in English football, although he wasn’t a prolific striker. He failed to score in six eague appearances for Forest, spending time on loan with Notts COunty in 2006 too.

Now aged 48, he’s best known these days for owning his own fashion label and turning his attentions to acting.