Hull City host Cardiff City at the MKM Stadium in the Championship on Friday.

The Tigers have won two of their last five league fixtures, looking set to play second division football again next season. Shota Arveladze’s side will surely be looking to improve upon their recent home form, losing their last six matches in East Yorkshire.

With three wins in their last five league matches, The Bluebirds have been rejuvenated since the appointment of Steve Morison in October. However, the Welsh side will undoubtedly want to put their recent 4-0 humbling against fierce rivals Swansea City behind them.

A win for Hull City could push them above Bristol City and Birmingham City, moving two points behind their opponents Cardiff City.

The Bluebirds would stay in 17th place if they beat The Tigers, decreasing the gap between them and Blackpool to just one point.

Hull City team news

Josh Emmanuel is currently suffering from an illness that has seen him spend time away from football since November. Randell Williams is also unavailable after injuring his knee in January.

Lewie Coyle is in the rehabilitation stages of a hamstring injury, but could be set to return. Mallik Wilks is also questionable, but is back in training after recovering from a foot injury.

Tom Eaves will also not feature after he was sent off against Huddersfield Town.

Predicted XI

Ingram (GK)

Jones

McLoughlin

Greaves

Fleming

Smallwood

Slater

Longman

Lewis-Potter

Honeyman

Forss

Hull City are currently in a transitional period since their new takeover and the appointment of the relatively unknown Arveladze. The Tigers have nothing to play for now for the rest of the season, sitting safely above the relegation zone.

George Honeyman and Keane Lewis-Potter have been superb for the majority of the season and their performances are one of the catalyst reasons for Hull City moving away from the bottom three.

The match kicks off at 15:00 on Friday.