Walsall boss Michael Flynn provides Lee Tomlin injury latest
Walsall boss Michael Flynn says Lee Tomlin is being scanned to assess the severity of his injury.
Walsall swooped to sign the experienced playmaker in late February but he has endured a frustrating start to life in the Midlands.
Tomlin, 33, has made five appearances for the Saddlers but hasn’t featured the past couple of games.
He is out of contract at the end of the campaign and is currently due to become a free agent again in late June.
Flynn is hoping his season isn’t over just yet and has provided this update on his situation, as per a report by the Express and Star:
“We’re getting him scanned. We’ll just have to wait for those results and see where we go and how he is. It’s frustrating. We’ll have to have a look at it.”
“He was looking really sharp in the build-up to (Leyton Orient) during that week. His running was good. I didn’t sign him to run box-to-box. I signed him for his quality and moments of magic. We’ve seen glimpses of that over a short period of time. It would be frustrating if it’s until the end of the season, but it’s one of those things and we need to get on with it.”
Walsall spell to date
Walsall handed him a deal to inject more quality into their ranks and the former Premier League man made his debut away at Hartlepool United.
Tomlin parted company with Championship side Cardiff City back in October last year and spent a few months weighing up his options before putting pen-to-paper with the Saddlers.
The former Bournemouth and Middlesbrough spent time training with National League side Wrexham earlier this year but a permanent move to the ambitious National League outfit didn’t materialise in the end.
Walsall will be hoping they play him at least once before the summer and they will have a decision to make on his future.
Flynn’s side have nothing to play for now and will be keeping one eye on the next campaign.
They are back in action this Friday at home to Carlisle United, followed by an away trip to Crawley Town on Monday.