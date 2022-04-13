Walsall boss Michael Flynn says Lee Tomlin is being scanned to assess the severity of his injury.

Walsall swooped to sign the experienced playmaker in late February but he has endured a frustrating start to life in the Midlands.

Tomlin, 33, has made five appearances for the Saddlers but hasn’t featured the past couple of games.

He is out of contract at the end of the campaign and is currently due to become a free agent again in late June.

Flynn is hoping his season isn’t over just yet and has provided this update on his situation, as per a report by the Express and Star: