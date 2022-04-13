Nottingham Forest are among the sides said to be showing an interest in Blackpool winger Josh Bowler ahead of the summer transfer window.

Nottingham Forest, Bournemouth and Fulham are looking at Bowler ahead of the summer, Football League World has claimed, with Premier League duo Burnley and Leicester City also said to be keeping tabs on the winger.

Bowler has been a big hit with Blackpool this season, and Nottingham Forest boss Steve Cooper has shown he is an expert at developing promising talents, making the Tangerines’ star a brilliant player to target this summer…

The perfect fit?

After seeing how Brennan Johnson has flourished on the wing at the City Ground this season, the prospect of Nottingham Forest having Bowler as competition or to operate on the opposite winger will be a scary one for defenders.

The former Everton youngster averages 2.6 dribbles per game and wins an average of 1.5 fouls (WhoScored), often looking to cut in on his stronger left foot or attacking the byline. He’s not afraid to take on a shot either, averaging 1.7 attempts on goal per game. Bowler is a creative threat too, managing three assists this season and averaging a key pass per game.

Could a deal be done?

Bowler’s Blackpool contract runs out at the end of this season, though the Tangerines have a one-year extension option, and it would be a real surprise if they didn’t look to take it up.

Every player has a price tag, and Nottingham Forest are one of the better-off Championship teams, previously showing they aren’t afraid to splash the cash on prized assets. Stepping up to a promotion-chasing side that could even be promoted this season could be a logical next step for Bowler after this season, but it remains to be seen how both his contract situation and Forest’s promotion push pans out.