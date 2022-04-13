Blackburn Rovers defender Tyler Magloire is wanted by Scottish Premiership duo Motherwell and St Mirren ahead of the summer transfer window.

Magloire, 23, is out of contract in the summer. The Blackburn Rovers academy graduate looks set to leave the club after a difficult few years, having spent time on loan with Northampton Town in League Two this season.

But his time with the Cobblers was cut short due to injury and now, Alan Nixon has revealed on his exclusive Patreon account (via Football League World) that Motherwell and St Mirren are both keen on signing the Englishman for free this summer.

Magloire previously spent time on loan with Motherwell during the 2020/21 season.

Unfulfilled potential?

Magloire looked like a promising talent when he broke through the Rovers ranks. He made his league debut for the club during the 2018/19 season and has been rewarded with several loan spells since, in a bid to ready him for Tony Mowbray’s first-team.

But in spells with Rochdale, Hartlepool United, Motherwell and this season Northampton, Magloire has failed to make an impression and he now looks set to leave Ewood Park in the summer.

For the player though, a move to the Scottish Premiership with either Motherwell or St Mirren is an exciting prospect.

Many players move to Scotland after failing to make it in England and better their game, with some going on to play in Europe with Scottish sides.

He looks to have between now and the end of his Rovers contract to return to fitness, and secure a potential move to Scotland.