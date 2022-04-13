Stoke City loan man Taylor Harwood-Bellis could be sold by Manchester City this summer, as per a report by the Manchester Evening News.

Stoke City currently have the defender on a loan deal until the end of the season.

Harwood-Bellis, 20, has impressed with Michael O’Neill’s side in the Championship.

The Manchester Evening News claim his parent club are open to offers for the youngster and he is attracted interest from some fellow Premier League clubs.

Stoke City stint

Stoke City swooped to sign the centre-back in the January transfer window to boost their defensive options.

Harwood-Bellis has since enjoyed plenty of game time with the Potters, making 17 appearances in all competitions.

He was given the green light to leave Manchester City on loan last summer to get some first-team experience under his belt and linked up with Vincent Kompany’s Anderlecht for the first-half of this campaign.

However, he struggled for game time with the Belgian outfit and switched clubs this past winter.

The Stockport-born man has been on the books of the Etihad Stadium since 2008 and has risen up through their academy ranks. He has been a regular for City’s youth sides over the years and has made eight senior appearances under Pep Guardiola to date.

He was loaned out for the first time to Blackburn Rovers a couple of campaigns ago and played 19 times in all competitions for the Lancashire outfit.

Harwood-Bellis could cut ties with Manchester City on a permanent when he returns there from Stoke City to potentially embark on a new challenge.