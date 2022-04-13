Some big names feature on today’s Championship transfer round-up on The72 as we near the end of the season.

Brennan Johnson, Sam Johnstone, Tyler Magloire and Rico Browne are the names that have been floating around in the transfer headlines recently.

Journalist Pete O’Rourke has said that Leeds United have been scouting Nottingham Forest star Johnson ‘for a while’ as a replacement for Raphinha should he depart in the summer. We already know that Spurs, Brentford and Newcastle United are the other teams chasing the Welsh 20-year-old who has netted 14 goals and assisted eight in the Championship this season. The Reds will face a nervy transfer window this summer trying to keep Johnson on their books for another campaign.

Sky Sports’ Rob Dorsett has claimed that Manchester United are set to rival Spurs for the signature of West Brom shot-stopper Johnstone in the summer. We heard last week from The Sun that Spurs were confident of signing the 29-year-old, but now the Red Devils are ready to battle it out as they continue their search for a back-up to David De Gea. Johnstone hasn’t been on the best of form this season, but there’s no doubt the quality is there, as shown by his presence in the England national squad.

Alan Nixon has revealed (via Football League World) that Scottish sides Motherwell and St Mirren are eyeing a move for out of contract Blackburn Rovers defender Magloire at the end of the season. The Rovers academy graduate is currently on loan at League Two outfit Northampton Town, making 10 appearances since signing in January.

Lastly, Birmingham City’s young star Browne is set to sign new contract at St. Andrew’s after impressing for the U23s this season. The 18-year-old looks to have a bright future ahead of him and the Blues have a history of giving youngsters a chance in the first-team, so that may convince him to sign on.