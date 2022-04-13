Millwall are said to be eyeing up Accrington Stanley centre-back Ross Sykes ahead of the summer transfer window.

Millwall and Middlesbrough were both linked with a summer move for Sykes in a report from Alan Nixon (via Football League World).

The 23-year-old has impressed for Accrington Stanley this season and, as per Transfermarkt, his current deal runs out at the end of this season, though the League One side hold an option to extend his stay.

Some of Sykes’ attributes and traits could make him a great fit for Gary Rowett’s Millwall side…

The perfect signing?

Few League One defenders can say they are as strong in the air as Sykes, who has won an average of 6.4 aerial duels per game in the third-tier this season (WhoScored). The 23-year-old averages an impressive 2.4 interceptions per game too, as well as 1.6 tackles, 0.9 blocks and an impressive 4.3 clearances.

The Burnley-born defender is progressive on the ball too, often looking to play long balls forward while also showing a willingness to carry the ball out of defence when called upon. His defensive ruthlessness and ability on the ball has seen him stand out as one of League One’s most well-rounded defenders, as shown by the below graphic from Dave Cohen.

U23 centre backs in L1 and their defensive actions + ball progression. Freestone leading the way in defensive actions #ctfc

Montsma very progressive #Imps

Sykes showing up very well #asfc pic.twitter.com/qTMJK9smDD — Dave (@DaveCohen_) January 13, 2022

Sykes has a strong amount of goal contributions for a centre-back too, managing three goals and four assists in 35 League One appearances this season.

Could a deal be done?

Signing players from lower leagues can be a really fruitful recruitment method, often bringing players with high ceilings for lower fees, reducing the risk. Sykes could be a really shrewd signing for Millwall this summer, especially with Daniel Ballard’s loan coming to an end.

Even if Accrington Stanley exercise the option to extend Sykes’ contract, the centre-back will still be out of contract at the end of next season, meaning a summer move would give the League One club to cash in while they can.