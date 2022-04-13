Ben Garner’s position at Swindon Town is believed to be completely secure ahead of next season, as detailed in a report by the Swindon Advertiser.

Swindon Town’s hierarchy are backing their current head coach.

Garner, 41, joined the club last summer and it has been revealed that he penned a long-term contract with the Wiltshire club until 2024.

It has been a season of transition at the County Ground and they are currently 11th in the League Two table.

Swindon Town situation

Swindon Town still have an outside chance of making the play-offs in this campaign but haven’t been in the best of form recently.

They are winless in their last three league outings and have slipped four points off the top seven with just six matches left.

The Robins do have a game in hand on the likes of Tranmere Rovers, Salford City and Newport County around them and if they can win that then they will be back in the race.

It is a big Easter weekend coming up for the club and they will be eyeing back-to-back wins against Harrogate Town and Leyton Orient to get their push for promotion back on track.

Garner has done a steady job since taking over last July and had to enable a brand new team after Swindon Town’s relegation from League One last term.

Prior to his move there, he had worked as a coach at West Bromwich Albion, Crystal Palace and Indian side ATK before managing Bristol Rovers from December 2019 to November 2020.