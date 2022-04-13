West Brom have seen some prolific names pass through their ranks in recent history, but also some not-so-prolific names.

Names like Bob Taylor and Cyrille Regis spring to mind when thinking or some of West Brom’s more prolific goalscorers of the 20th Century, though there’s few to choose from since the turn of the Millennium.

Dwight Gayle perhaps, or Peter Odemwingie. Those two knew how to score goals in a West Brom shirt, but here we look at five players who maybe didn’t know how to score in a West Brom shirt…

Kenneth Zohore, goals-per-game: 0.25

The only current West Brom player on this list, Zohore has certainly struggled for form since joining the Baggies in 2019, having netted just five goals in all competitions and featuring only 20 times.

It seems like his days at the club are numbered.

Paul Williams, goals-per-game: 0.111

Williams goes down as many’s ‘worst West Brom player of all time’. In 44 appearances, the one-tome Northern Ireland international scored five goals, having last played for Doncaster Rovers in 1996.

Luke Moore, goals-per-game: 0.106

The Birmingham-born striker showed a lot of promise as a youngster with Aston Villa. He joined West Brom permanently in 2008 after a brief loan spell with the club, but in total he scored just five goals in 57 outings for the Baggies.

Moore last played for Toronto FC in 2016.

Georgios Samaras, goals-per-game: 0

The striker is a hailed name among Celtic supporters, and among Greek football fans too. His 2014 arrival at The Hawthorns excited many Baggies supporters but it wasn’t to be for Samaras in the Midlands – he failed to score in eight outings for the cub before swiftly sealing a loan move to Al-Hilal.

Markus Rosenberg, goals-per-game: 0

This is another striker who’s enjoyed prolific spells in and around Europe, but for some reason he couldn’t quite cut it at West Brom.

The 33-cap former Swedish international featured 33 times in all completions for West Brom between 2012 and 2014, but failed to score a single goal, making him West Brom’s least prolific goal-scorer of all time.