Barnsley’s Callum Styles says that they “sit back a bit too much” in games.

Barnsley are fighting for survival in the Championship right now and their defensive approach simply hasn’t been working this season.

Styles, 22, has been ever-present for the Tykes again this season and has made 40 appearances in all competitions, chipping in with two goals and two assists.

The midfielder has also become an international with Hungary.

He has outlined what has gone wrong for his club side this term and has said, as per a report by the Barnsley Chronicle:

“Our aim is to get all the points available and I think we can. We’re not down yet. We don’t believe we will go down.”

The Bury-born man added:

“We have spoken about the late goals. We’re looking to take that out of our game and push on. We want to dominate all through the game and not just for 70 or 80 minutes. It’s maybe a mindset of looking to protect the lead but we’re looking to change that. We sit back a bit too much.”

Key player for Barnsley

Could Barnsley face a battle to keep Styles at the club if they are relegated to League One? He has been an important player for them over the past couple of years and sees his current contract expire next summer (June 2023).

He was linked with Scottish Premiership side Celtic prior to the last January transfer window, as reported in The Sun on Sunday (printed edition, 19.12.21, pg. 69), but nothing materialised with that in the end.

Styles made the move to Oakwell back in 2018 from Bury and has since played 115 games for the Yorkshire side altogether.

Pola Asbaghi’s men are currently 22nd in the league table and are eight points behind Reading with a game in hand. They have six games left to save themselves.

It is a big Easter weekend for the Tykes and they are in action on Friday afternoon against Swansea City away before taking on Peterborough United at home on Monday.