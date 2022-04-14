Sheffield United meet with Reading at Bramall Lane in the Championship on Friday.

With two wins in their last five fixtures, the Blades will be aiming to regain some league form and cement their place in the play-offs in the latter stages of the season. The Yorkshire side have also been sturdy defensively recently, keeping four clean sheets in their last five matches.

The Royals’ recent loss to Cardiff City broke what was an overall solid run of form to keep the Berkshire side out of the relegation zone. Paul Ince has steadied the ship since joining Reading, picking up 11 points out of a possible 27.

Sheffield United could move above Luton Town and Nottingham Forest into 4th place if they are able to beat Reading.

The Royals would stay stagnant in 21st if they take all three points, moving four points behind Hull City.

Sheffield United team news

Chris Basham could possibly return for the Blades after a knee injury has made him unavailable since February. Jayden Bogle was ruled out for six months in February, picking up a serious knee injury that required surgery.

Rhian Brewster suffered a hamstring injury in January against Luton Town and looks set to miss the remainder of Sheffield United’s play-off push. Veteran David McGoldrick will not feature for the rest of the season, damaging his thigh in January.

Jack O’Connell has not appeared for the Blades all season, with a knee problem being the latest in a string of injuries that have side-lined him since last year. Billy Sharp looks to be facing a late fitness check ahead of tomorrow.

Charlie Goode is also questionable, as he is currently recovering from a knee injury.

Predicted XI

Foderingham (GK)

Uremovic

Egan

Davies

Baldock

Berge

Norwood

Fleck

Norrington-Davies

Gibbs-White

McBurnie

Paul Heckingbottom has successfully reinvigorated a Sheffield United side that looked lacklustre during Slavisa Jokanovic’s tenure. The Blades look set to complete their pre-season top-six goal and they’ll surely be looking to secure this by winning their last few games.

Loanee Morgan Gibbs-White and midfielder Sander Berge have been good recently and could cause issues for a vulnerable Reading side.

The match kicks off at 15:00 on Friday.