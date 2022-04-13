Rotherham United boss Paul Warne has apologised to fans following their 3-0 collapse against Portsmouth on Tuesday night, saying that it won’t get them to where they want to be at the end of the season.

Rotherham United extended their poor run of form to just one win in their past seven league games as they missed the chance to break back into the top two against Portsmouth on Tuesday night.

The Millers were outplayed on the south coast, with goals from former players Clark Robertson and George Hirst adding to Marcus Harness’ goal in a disappointing 3-0 loss.

Warne’s side still sit in 3rd place of the table but are three points behind MK Dons in 2nd, whilst holding a game in hand over them with five games of the season to go. They are also now just two points ahead of Plymouth Argyle in 4th place – making it a month to forget for the Yorkshire side thus far.

Following the loss, Warne spoke to the press straight away and apologised to the fans of the club, saying:

Series of #rufc boss Paul Warne quotes coming up. “I apologise wholeheartedly. That performance won’t get us where we want to be.” — Paul Davis (@paulm_davis) April 12, 2022

Is automatic promotion still on?

Earlier on in the year, Rotherham United were in double figures for the amount of points clear of 3rd place, and now they find themselves three points behind. Despite this, it is still in their hands, with the Millers playing their game in hand over MK Dons on April 26th as they face Sunderland away from home.

Warne needs to figure out what has gone wrong and act quickly should they want to push for automatic promotion, with the squad more than good enough to play Championship football.

Next up for the Millers is a home tie against Ipswich Town on Saturday afternoon in a 12:30pm kick-off, live on Sky Sports.