Hull City took a look at a trialist attacker yesterday for their U23s, as per their official Twitter account.

Hull City played an unnamed trial player against Cardiff City.

The Tigers ended up winning 3-0 against the Bluebirds and their anonymous forward scored in the second-half.

Will Jarvis and Macauley Snelgrove bagged the other goals at the MKM Stadium (see tweet below):

🏡 Final home game of the season – 3⃣ points 👍 📺 Watch the goals as the Under-23s defeated Cardiff City 3-0 at the MKM Stadium in the #U23PDL. ⚽️ Will Jarvis (24')

⚽️ Trialist (65')

⚽️ McCauley Snelgrove (85') 🐯 #hcafc #hcafcU23 pic.twitter.com/AbEoyf6onY — Hull City Academy (@HullCityAcademy) April 12, 2022

Hull City youngsters

Harvey Cartwright, who made his Championship debut a couple of months ago against Barnsley, started between the sticks and kept a clean sheet.

Hull City also gave run outs to midfielder Harry Wood and defender Festus Arthur, who spent the first-half of this season on loan in League Two at Scunthorpe United and Barrow respectively.

It appears the Tigers are keeping one eye on the future by casting their eyes over trialists and they also looked at two other individuals last week against Ipswich Town.

It is now the time of year where players start to learn whether they will be handed new contracts by their clubs.

The likes of Keane Lewis-Potter, Jacob Greaves and Brandon Fleming have made the step up to the first-team from the youth ranks over recent years and the club will now be planning to see the batch of youngsters follow suit over the next couple of years.

Hull City have all but secured their Championship status for next term after their impressive 1-0 away win at Middlesbrough last time out.

They are back in action on Friday at home to Cardiff City, followed by a trip to Millwall on Monday.