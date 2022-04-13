Blackburn Rovers are set to sign Everton youngster Mathew Mallon this summer, a report from the Liverpool Echo has revealed.

Blackburn Rovers have shown in the past that they aren’t afraid of bringing youth talents into their first-team plans, with the likes of current senior stars Darragh Lenihan, Ryan Nyambe and Lewis Travis all products of the club’s academy.

The summer transfer window provides EFL clubs with the chance to snap up some young players who have been let go by Premier League clubs, and that’s exactly what Blackburn Rovers have done with Everton starlet Mallon.

As reported by the Liverpool Echo, the young right-back is set to make a move to Ewood Park this summer after leaving Everton.

The 18-year-old will be moving on from Goodison Park in the summer when his contract comes to an end and will be linking up with Blackburn Rovers academy.

More on Mallon…

Mallon mainly operates as a right-back, though he has featured on the right-hand side of midfield and at centre-back before.

Much of his game time has come for Everton’s U18s, playing 30 times for the young Toffees and notching up two goals and one assist in the process. He has seen some U23 action too, featuring four times in the Premier League 2.

The path to the first-team

As well as the earlier mentioned Lenihan, Nyambe and Travis, youngsters like Hayden Carter, Joe Rankin-Costello, Tyler Magloire and Dan Butterworth have all been in and around the senior side before.

Tony Mowbray has shown a willingness to give his academy players the chance to prove themselves in the first-team before, and a host of young players have cut their teeth at Ewood Park before. Providing the move goes through as reported, Mallon will be hoping he can become one of the latest youngsters to make a senior breakthrough with Blackburn Rovers.