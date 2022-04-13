George Wilkinson, who had a trial at Stoke City last month, has been handed his first professional contract by Dover Athletic.

The youngster has put pen-to-paper on his first contract with the National League side.

Wilkinson, 18, was a trialist with Championship side Stoke City in March, as reported by Kent Online.

It now appears the Potters have decided not to give him a deal.

Who is Wilkinson?

Wilkinson has caught the eye playing in the fifth tier for Dover Athletic, despite them sitting rock bottom of the table.

The teenager has burst into their first-team over the past few months and has made 15 appearances in all competitions this season.

He made his debut for Andy Hessenthaler’s side in an FA Trophy clash against Bromley in December and hasn’t looked back since.

Stoke City brought him in last month to take a look and he spent a couple of weeks training with the Staffordshire outfit. They have had a frustrating campaign in the second tier this term and may well be keeping one eye on their recruitment for the summer as they look to compete at the top end of the table next time around.

Michael O’Neill’s side are currently 15th in the league and have nothing to play for now with just five games left.

They picked up an impressive 3-1 away win at West Bromwich Albion last time out and are back in action over the Easter weekend with clashes against Bristol City at home and then Blackburn Rovers away.