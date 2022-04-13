Birmingham City youngster Rico Browne is set to put pen to paper on his first professional contract with the Blues, it has emerged.

Birmingham City were fighting to keep Browne at St. Andrew’s around this time last year.

Both Spurs and West Ham were keen to sign the talented defender and brought him in on trial, though he ended up remaining with the Blues. Now, it has been reported by Birmingham Live that the Championship outfit are poised to secure his future on a professional deal.

The report states that Browne and the Blues are close to agreeing terms over a contract that would see him commit his future to the club on his first professional deal.

A pathway to the first-team

There’s no doubt that there is a clear route to the Birmingham City senior side, with a host of young talents emerging as first-team regulars in recent years.

Aside from the obvious mention of current Borussia Dortmund and England star Jude Bellingham, talented midfielder Jordan James has broken through the academy and into the first-team this season, while promising defender Nico Gordon has also made his way into the side over the course of the past month or so.

Browne is another top talent emerging from Birmingham City’s youth academy and a new agreement would be a big step in the right direction as he bids to forge a career for himself in the senior game.

The 18-year-old is yet to make his debut for the Blues’ first-team, but he has featured heavily for both the U18s and U23s this campaign.