QPR have confirmed the departure of defender Niko Hamalainen, who joins Brazilian side Botafogo on loan until July.

QPR man Hamalainen has spent much of his time on the books at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium out on loan, enduring spells with Dagenham and Redbridge, LAFC, Kilmarnock and LA Galaxy.

Now, with the Finnish left-back down the pecking order in Mark Warburton’s ranks, a fresh exit has been sealed.

As confirmed on the club’s official website, Hamalainen has joined Brazilian side Botafogo on a short-term loan deal. The agreement will see him remain in Brazil until July, although the R’s hold the option to bring the 24-year-old back to West London in June if they wish.

Hamalainen could make his debut as soon as this weekend when Botafogo face Ceara in the Carioca Serie A.

Long-term future at QPR?

Hamalainen is out of favour under Warburton, and given that his loan spell only runs until the summer, there could yet be further developments regarding his future with QPR in the upcoming summer transfer window.

However, he has played first-team football with QPR before, notching up a total of 29 appearances since joining from the Dallas Academy back in September 2014.

The left-sided defender is still contracted to the R’s for a while yet too. Hamalainen’s current deal with the Championship club doesn’t run out until the summer of 2024, so there’s still time yet for him to forge a career with the club. However, it remains to be seen if he actually gets the chance to do so.