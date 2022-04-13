Portsmouth youngster Harry Jewitt-White has put pen to paper on professional terms at Fratton Park, it has been confirmed.

Portsmouth talent Jewitt-White is one of the many academy youngsters who have been in and around Danny Cowley’s first-team for much of this season.

Injury problems have seen youngsters called up to the matchday squad, with midfielder Jewitt-White among those called into action. Now, it has been confirmed that Pompey have secured the future of the Welsh youth international.

As announced on the club’s official website, Portsmouth have handed Jewitt-White his first professional contract with the club, though the length of the deal is not disclosed in their statement confirming the agreement.

The deal comes after five appearances for Portsmouth’s first-team, three of which have come in this season’s Papa John’s Trophy campaign. Jewitt-White has also picked up experience out on loan, spending a short stint with National League South side Havant and Waterlooville earlier this year.

One for the future

Having already earned international recognition for his talents and with a professional deal now signed, Jewitt-White will be hoping to forge a career for himself at Portsmouth and in the Football League.

It was claimed earlier this season that Manchester United and other top clubs were keeping an eye on the central midfielder’s development, so Pompey will be relieved to have secured his future on professional terms.

There may well be a shuffle around of Cowley’s squad next season, so young players like Jewitt-White will be determined to prove they deserve a shot at regular first-team football at Fratton Park.