QPR have played host to some wonderful strikers over the years, but also to some woeful ones too.

Names like Les Ferdinand spring to mind when discussing the old greats at QPR. And in the modern ages, some might say Charlie Austin, or even Loic Remy if we’re talking one season wonders.

Amid all the prolific names that have pulled on the blue and white though, there’s been some who just couldn’t cut it with the R’s.

Here, we look at QPR’s wort ever strikers according to goals-per-game…

Alessandro Pellicori, goals-per-game: 0.1

The Italian journeyman was an obscure signing for QPR during their Flavio Briatore days. Despite scoring once in a cup tie, Pellicori failed to score in any of his eight league matches for QPR during the 2009/10 season, spending much of his two years spell with the Londoners out on loan.

In 2012, he was suspended from football for three years after being found guilty of match-fixing.

Eric Sabin, goals-per-game: 0.0625

The French-born striker is a blast from the past, and someone who many R’s fans may have forgotten about. But that would be understandable given the fact that he netted just one goal in his 16 outings for QPR between 2003 and 2004.

Sabin went on to play for the lies of Boston United, Northampton Town and Oxford United before heading back out to Europe.

Leon Clarke, goals-per-game: 0

Clarke is for sure the most recognisable name on this list, and perhaps the most prolific too. Now at Bristol Rovers, the 37-year-old is a prolific name amongst Football League strikers, though he wasn’t so prolific during his time at QPR.

After a brief loan spell with the club during the 2005/06 season, Clarke later joined on a permanent deal for the 2010/11 season but in 15 appearances in all competitions for the Rs, he failed to score.

Daniel Nardiello, goals-per-game: 0

The former Manchester United youngster and Welsh international enjoyed a prolonged career in the Football League. But his time at QPR was forgettable – he joined from Barnsley in 2007 but would manage just eight outings for the R’s, failing to score in any of them.

Brett Angell, goals-per-game: 0

Angell is another striker who enjoyed a prolific career on the whole, but who failed to cut it in a QPR shirt. The 6ft 4in striker arrived at QPR in 2002 following a spell at Port Vale, though he too failed to score for the club having featured 13 times in the Second Division for QPR in total.