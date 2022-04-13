Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin says he would be interested in working with Wigan Athletic’s Jamie McGrath again.

The Republic of Ireland international worked with the Aberdeen manager at St Mirren.

McGrath, 25, made the move to Wigan Athletic in the January transfer window from the Buddies.

However, Goodwin has revealed that he believes the Dons are a “bigger club” and he should’ve gone to Pittodrie instead.

He has said, as per a report by the Scottish Sun: