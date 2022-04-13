The Republic of Ireland international worked with the Aberdeen manager at St Mirren.

McGrath, 25, made the move to Wigan Athletic in the January transfer window from the Buddies.

However, Goodwin has revealed that he believes the Dons are a “bigger club” and he should’ve gone to Pittodrie instead.

He has said, as per a report by the Scottish Sun:

“He took a decision to go to Wigan which I actually advised him not to at the time. The option to go to Aberdeen was a far better one for him because it was a bigger club, presumably with better players around him.

“He knew the league well. I know what League One in England is like. I spent seven or eight years playing down there. It doesn’t suit players of Jamie’s qualities all the time. “He knows that we would love the chance to work together again. If he does get out and play regularly — whether here or somewhere else — he will get himself back into the Irish set-up.”

Wigan Athletic spell so far

Wigan Athletic lured the midfielder down from Scotland this past winter to add more competition and depth to their options in the middle of the park.

McGrath hasn’t quite managed to nail down a regular starting spot with Leam Richardson in his opening first few months at the DW Stadium.

He has made just four appearances for the Latics in all competitions as they eye promotion to the Championship.

The former Dundalk man penned a two-and-a-half year contract with the North West club but it appears the door is open for him at Aberdeen is he wants an escape route this summer.

McGrath is a useful player for Wigan Athletic to have in their squad though and will still be getting used to life in the Football League.

The Latics drew 0-0 away to Burton Albion last night to take one step closer to the second tier. They are currently seven points clear of 3rd place Rotherham United now and are back in action on Saturday at home to Cambridge United.