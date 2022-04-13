Portsmouth boss Danny Cowley reiterates desire to sign Leicester City loan man George Hirst this summer
Portsmouth boss Danny Cowley has reiterated his desire to re-sign Leicester City loan man George Hirst this summer.
Portsmouth swooped to sign the striker last summer on a season-long loan deal.
Hirst, 23, has made a positive impression during his time at Fratton Park and scored last night against his former club Rotherham United to help his side pick up an impressive 3-0 win.
He has made 40 appearances for the League One side in all competitions this term and has chipped in with 10 goals and two assists.
Cowley spoke about him after the match yesterday evening and said, as per a report by The News:
“George has been great and let’s hope we don’t have to replace him. We’d like to sign him, extend the loan, do whatever we can. We have to, these are the young players that we want to try to sign.”
Positive impression at Portsmouth
Portsmouth brought in Hirst in preparation for this campaign to bolster their striking department.
Leicester City gave him the green light to head out the exit door on a temporary basis with his chances of first-team football in the Premier League very slim.
He is due to return to his parent club this summer when his loan in Hampshire ends and the Foxes have a big decision to make on his long-term future, with Pompey making their stance on signing him very clear.
Hirst joined Brendan Rodgers’ side in 2019 but has made just two senior appearances since then.
He started his career at local side Sheffield Wednesday and rose up through the youth ranks of the Yorkshire club before going on to make two first-team appearances for the Owls as youngster.
He then moved on to Belgian side OH Leuven and spent a year abroad before heading back to England.