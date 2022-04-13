Portsmouth boss Danny Cowley has reiterated his desire to re-sign Leicester City loan man George Hirst this summer.

Portsmouth swooped to sign the striker last summer on a season-long loan deal.

Hirst, 23, has made a positive impression during his time at Fratton Park and scored last night against his former club Rotherham United to help his side pick up an impressive 3-0 win.

He has made 40 appearances for the League One side in all competitions this term and has chipped in with 10 goals and two assists.

Cowley spoke about him after the match yesterday evening and said, as per a report by The News: