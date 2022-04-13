Stoke City reporter Peter Smith has suggested that the Potters could make another move for Bordeaux striker Josh Maja this summer.

Maja, 23, joined Stoke City on loan earlier in the year. He’s since scored a couple of goals for the club, with one of those coming in his 12 Championship appearances so far for Michael O’Neill’s side.

But the former Sunderland man is set to return to parent club Bordeaux in the summer, and having his say on what might come of Maja’s summer ahead, Smith wrote in a recent Q&A for StokeSentinel:

“Stoke must be keeping at the back of their minds about what happens next with the 23-year-old. It feels like transfer negotiations will never be straightforward again after the market collapsed during the pandemic but he is out of contract in 2023 and that might help O’Neill’s hand.”

Maja hasn’t scored the goals that O’Neill would’ve hoped he would when joining on loan in January. But he’s been a keen addition nevertheless and a return for Maja in the summer would be a shrewd bit of business from the Potters, with the Nigerian still only 23 years old.

For the future…

Stoke have undoubted struggled this season. O’Neill though has come into the cub at a transitional time and he’s been tasked with, not only slimming the club’s wage bill, but also bringing about a new crop of talented youngsters.

And he’s done both – Stoke have a number of young players who’ve impressed this season, including the likes of D’Margio Wright-Phillips, and Harry Souttar and Jacob Brown if we’re thinking a couple years older.

Maja would certainly fit the club’s newfound transfer ethos and given a full season of playing in the Championship, he could really prevail into a top striker.

Up next for the Potters is a home game v Bristol City on Friday.