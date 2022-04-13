Rotherham United boss Paul Warne says Arsenal loan man Jordi Osei-Tutu is on crutches after their game last night.

Rotherham United were beaten 3-0 away at Portsmouth in a big dent to their automatic promotion hopes.

Former Millers’ pair Clark Robertson and George Hirst scored, whilst Marcus Harness got the other goal.

Osei-Tutu, 23, was substituted off in the second-half for Mickel Miller.

Warne provided this update on his injury situation after the game, as per the club’s official website:

“Jordi is on crutches and a boot as we speak, I thought he’d broken his foot at first. We’ll have to see how he is, but it doesn’t look good.”

Blow for Rotherham United

Bar their Papa John’s Trophy win at Wembley earlier this month, things aren’t going well for Rotherham United at the moment.

Their hopes of getting back to the Championship automatically are fading away fast. They are now 3rd in the League One table, three points behind in-form MK Dons with a game in hand and seven points behind table toppers Wigan Athletic.

Warne’s side have won just once in their last seven league outings and have a big Easter weekend coming up with tough games against Ipswich Town at home and Burton Albion away.

Osei-Tutu made the move to the AESSEAL New York Stadium during the January transfer window and scored a crucial goal in the Wembley win over Sutton United.

He has made a positive impression since linking up with the club from Arsenal this past winter, having previously had loan spells away from the Gunners at Bochum, Nottingham Forest and Cardiff City.

However, the London-born man could now be poised for a spell on the sidelines.