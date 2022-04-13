Nottingham Forest striker Lyle Taylor is not thinking about his future beyond this season just yet, after suggestions that he could make his Birmingham City loan move permanent.

Taylor, 32, has flourished since joining Birmingham City on loan from Nottingham Forest earlier this year.

The Montserrat striker has scored four goals in his nine league outings for Lee Bowyer’s Blues side so far, with Bowyer having already suggested that he’d be keen on signing the Forest man permanently this summer.

Nottingham Forest boss Steve Cooper responded by saying that discussions about Taylor’s future will take place in the summer, and now Taylor himself has weighed in on his summer ahead.

He told BBC Radio 5 Live (via BirminghamLive)

“I think we’ve got six games left, so that’s the first port of call. Then I’m off to the Caribbean in the summer to play four games for Montserrat. I’ll enjoy a little bit of sun and we’ll see what’s what when I get back.

“I go back to Forest for pre-season and I’m sure there will be plenty of time to have conversations between the end of this season and next season starting, which is early this year obviously because of the World Cup.

“There’s plenty of time for those conversations to be had and to be told where I’m at and what the club want to do and what I want to do.”

A big summer ahead…

Taylor has been stalling with Forest since joining ahead of the last season. But he’s rediscovered some form with Birmingham City and he’s given both Bowyer and Cooper plenty to think about.

From a Forest viewpoint, they’ll surely sanction Taylor’s permanent exit if they seal promotion to the Premier League.

And for Blues, they’ll no doubt take Taylor in after seeing that Bowyer knows how to get the best out of him. But if Taylor continues his prolific form and Forest miss out on promotion, then Cooper might see a place for him in his first-team going into next season.

All in all, Taylor’s resurgence at Birmingham City has given him plenty of options ahead of the summer.