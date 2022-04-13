Wigan Athletic boss Leam Richardson says Kell Watts’ clearance off the line last night was “one of the best” he has ever seen live.

Wigan Athletic picked up another point towards promotion with a 0-0 draw away at Burton Albion.

The game looked like it was heading for stalemate before Joe Powell lobbed Ben Amos in the stoppage time, only for Watts to rush back and head the ball away before it crossed the line.

That could prove to be one of the most important moments of the Latics’ season.

Richardson has said, as per a report by Wigan Today:

“It’s one of the best clearances I’ve ever seen live. You work hard during the week to earn that little bit of luck. And I thought we were good value for that.”

One step closer for Wigan Athletic

Wigan Athletic’s draw leaves them four points clear of 2nd place MK Dons with a game in hand on them still, whilst 3rd position Rotherham United were beaten 3-0 away at Portsmouth yesterday evening and are now seven points behind the ‘Tics.

Watts, 22, made the move to the DW Stadium last summer having spent time away from parent club Newcastle United at Stevenage, Mansfield Town and Plymouth Argyle in the past to get some experience under his belt.

He has been a useful player for Richardson’s side this term and has provided them with useful competition and depth in the heart of defence.

The centre-back has risen up through the academy at St James’ Park and has played once at senior level for the Toon Army.

Wigan Athletic are back in action this Saturday against Cambridge United, followed by a tricky trip away to Ipswich Town on Tuesday next week.