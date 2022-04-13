Fulham, Everton, Southampton and Leicester City are keen on Huddersfield Town loan man Levi Colwill, according to Gianluca Di Marzio.

Huddersfield Town have had the youngster on loan from Chelsea this season.

Colwill, 19, is due to return to his parent club this summer but is attracting lots of interest from elsewhere.

Di Marzio also claims Huddersfield Town want to sign him if they gain promotion to the Premier League.

Impressive at Huddersfield Town

Huddersfield Town swooped to sign the teenager last summer to add more competition and depth to their defensive department ahead of this campaign.

He arrived as a bit of an unknown quantity but has adapted well to life in the Football League with the Yorkshire club.

The England youth international has made 27 appearances for Carlos Corberan’s side and has been getting plenty of first-team football under his belt.

His contract at Chelsea expires in the summer of 2025 and they have a big decision to make on his future over the next couple of months with other teams ready to pounce.

Colwill’s current focus will be on helping Huddersfield Town gain promotion from the second tier and they are currently 3rd in the league table with five games left to play.

They beat Luton Town on Monday night 2-0 and are now only four points behind 2nd place AFC Bournemouth, who still have two games in hand on the Terriers.

The upcoming Easter weekend is massive in terms of the promotion race and Corberan’s men play QPR at home on Friday before a trip to Middlesbrough on Monday.