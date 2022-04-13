Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur are set to ‘battle it out’ for the free signing of West Brom’s Sam Johnstone this summer.

Johnstone, 29, has endured a tough season with West Brom. Not only did the England goalkeeper miss out on a move last summer, but he’s had to play through a lot of hardship with his club this time round with Steve Bruce having seen the Baggies plummet out of top-six contention in the Championship.

With his contract out in the summer though, Johnstone finally looks set to get his move, and Sky Sports’ Rob Dorsett says that Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur are ready to rival each other for the free signing this summer.

He tweeted last night:

#mufc and #thfc to battle it out for the signature of goalkeeper Sam Johnstone in the summer. Johnstone won’t sign a new #wba contract, when it expires at the end of the season, as he seeks a return to the Premier League. Bruce said on Saturday he expects him to leave. — Rob Dorsett (@RobDorsettSky) April 12, 2022

It’s seemed inevitable all season that Johnstone would be leaving on a free transfer this summer. And that inevitably was all but confirmed after Bruce’s recent comments about the goalkeeper – he told BirminghamLive earlier this month:

“The likelihood is that Sam is going to leave. We’re probably going to lose our biggest asset on a Bosman which is not great for everybody.”