Journalist Pete O’Rourke says that Leeds United have been scouting Nottingham Forest’s Brennan Johnson ‘for a while’ ahead of the summer transfer window.

Johnson, 20, has enjoyed a sensational season in the Championship under Steve Cooper. The Welsh international had previously made a handful of second tier appearances for Forest during the 2019/20 season but this time round, he’s proved himself to be one of the best youngsters in the country.

In 39 league appearances for Forest so far this term, Johnson has scored 14 goals and assisted eight. He’s been a huge part of Forest’s surge up the table and he could yet fire them to promotion under Cooper this season.

But Johnson has been in headlines throughout – he’s been linked with a clutch of Premier League clubs including the likes of Spurs, Brentford, Newcastle United and more.

One team that’s been linked, although not heavily it seems, is Leeds United. But it appears that Leeds have been going about this particular transfer pursuit quietly, with O’Rourke now revealing that the Yorkshire club have been scouting him for some time.

He told GiveMeSport:

“I know Leeds scouts have been watching Johnson for a while, so I’m sure they might be thinking he could be a good addition to the team, especially if they lost someone like Raphinha.”

Raphinha has been linked with a move away from Elland Road and Johnson could yet become his replacement going into next season.

‘Almost the finished article’…

As well as impressing at club level, Johnson has also impressed on the international stage with Wales.

His national team manager, Rob Page, speaks highly of Johnson, having told The Independent last month:

“Brennan could potentially have had a move in January. But he decided to stay because he’s at a club where he was going to play and enjoy his football.

“That speaks volumes about him. He didn’t go chasing the money. He’s almost the finished article now and Forest have got a wonderful player on their hands.

“I’ve been to watch him a few times and he’s playing with freedom. He’s really enjoying his football.”