Reports continue to links Tottenham Hotspur with Nottingham Forest and Middlesbrough ace Djed Spence ahead of the summer transfer window.

Tottenham Hotspur now look increasingly likely to sign Spence, 21, this summer.

The right wing-back has flourished on loan at Nottingham Forest this season and Spurs have been linked with a move throughout, rivalling their North London neighbours Arsenal for the move.

Though recent reports have suggested that Spurs are more keen on the signing than the Gunners.

Spurs’ managing director of football Fabio Paratici has supposedly been to watch Spence in action on a number of occasions and now, in a recent Q&A, Spurs report Alasdair Gold had this to say:

“Spurs like Djed Spence. Fabio Paratici went to watch him recently, along with Brennan Johnson. Spence certainly ticks the homegrown box and is a talented young defender with plenty of attacking potential.”

An ‘extremely talented’ player

Spence has earned plaudits from all across the game this season. Last month, Spence’s Forest teammate Steve Cook was interviewed by The Athletic, and he had high-praise for the Boro loanee, saying:

“He’s a unique young boy and he’s extremely talented. It’s entirely up to him how far he wants to go. He is a really special young player.”