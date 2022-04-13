Scottish Premiership side Aberdeen are reportedly keen to lure Ipswich Town goalkeeper Vaclav Hladky to the club this summer according to the Daily Record.

The former Salford City no.1 has fallen down the pecking order at Portman Road due to the form of Christian Walton.

With the summer transfer window on the horizon, Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin is eyeing a reunion with Hladky, who he previously worked with at St Mirren.

Entering his prime years at 31, the former Czech Republic U20 international could pursue a quick exit away from Ipswich Town if a first-team opportunity arises.

A good move all round…

If this move was to materialise this summer, it would seem to be a sensible decision for all parities.

Hladky started the campaign as former Blues boss Paul Cook’s first-choice goalkeeper before the arrival of Walton, having racked up only 14 appearances so far in a Ipswich Town shirt

If there’s one man who knows who to get the best out of him it’s Goodwin, who inspired Hladky to produce his career best form which attracted Salford City attention.

Despite only spending a single season at Salford City before joining Ipswich Town, Hladky kept 22 clean sheets across 46 League Two outings during his time at the club while also inspiring the Ammies to win the Papa John’s Trophy in 2020.

Contracted until 2024, Aberdeen will most likely be forced to pay a fee for the goalkeepers services in what could prove to be an inspired signing ahead of next season.

Ipswich Town are next in action against Rotherham United this weekend.